AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Holdings Boosted by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,738,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,338,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JUNW opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

