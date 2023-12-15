Allied Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,933 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

