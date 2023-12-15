Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 713 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 936,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 4.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

