Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 867 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $474.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.73 and its 200 day moving average is $443.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $475.97. The company has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

