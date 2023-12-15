Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 184.70% from the stock’s current price.

DRTS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

DRTS stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.95.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 1,301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 313,657 shares during the period. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Further Reading

