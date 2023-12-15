Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) CFO Jason Darby Sells 4,000 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,167.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $801.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 77.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

