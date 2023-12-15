Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 417,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,167.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,599 shares of company stock worth $366,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 52.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.