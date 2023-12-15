Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Announces $0.14 Annual Dividend

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1443 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

ABEV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 128,678 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $46,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ambev by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

