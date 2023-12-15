Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

BA stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.72. 3,970,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $261.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

