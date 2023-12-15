Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,510 iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 303,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,341,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

EWQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 42,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,062. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

