Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 1.3% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $349,536,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.29. 238,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,186,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

