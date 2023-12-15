Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 793 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 0.4 %

AECOM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 189,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,013. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $93.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.