Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 152 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $588.16. 2,080,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.45 and a 200-day moving average of $532.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

