Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,895 iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. 86,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $491.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

