Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,615 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of CMDY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. 49,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,407. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

