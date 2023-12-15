Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.02. The company had a trading volume of 341,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,927. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $167.17.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

