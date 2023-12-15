Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned 1.63% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 947.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,130 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IGEB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 287,497 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

