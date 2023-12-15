Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GMF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.54. 5,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $93.51 and a 12-month high of $107.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

