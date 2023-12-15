Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,053. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

