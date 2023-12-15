Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $103,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 1,836,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

