Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,193. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.14 and its 200-day moving average is $245.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 170.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

