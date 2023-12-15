Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $27,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after buying an additional 5,110,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,024,000 after buying an additional 273,943 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,986,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,228,000 after buying an additional 1,496,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,171,000 after buying an additional 2,155,883 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.36. 9,209,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,119,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

