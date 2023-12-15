Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 2.1% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter.

SYLD stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 77,743 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $851.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

