Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.87. 58,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,618. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.59. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.31 and a twelve month high of $174.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.