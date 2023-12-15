Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 342,888.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,047,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,565,654,000 after purchasing an additional 444,917,939 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 230,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,125,433.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,083,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 936,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after buying an additional 95,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL remained flat at $47.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 107,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,841. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

