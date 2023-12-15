Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. 1,608,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,440. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

