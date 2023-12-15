Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $40,000 in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 542,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 336,786 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 134,783 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PHB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 5,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

