Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $45,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.