Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,065 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,453,000 after buying an additional 534,160 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE STM traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. 847,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

