Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $12.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $863.78. 288,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,779. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $887.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $816.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $791.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

