Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 168.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DUK traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.23. 2,699,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,119. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

