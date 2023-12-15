Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,591,757,000 after buying an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.67. 1,014,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,045,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

