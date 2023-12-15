Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.43. 1,554,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,463. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

