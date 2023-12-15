Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,937 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of ULST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 4,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,397. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

