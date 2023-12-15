Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 4,232 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,884,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,748,000 after buying an additional 171,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,525,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,271,000 after buying an additional 53,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 153,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

