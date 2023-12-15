Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after buying an additional 4,098,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 73.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,003,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,506 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,929 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWA remained flat at $23.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,307. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

