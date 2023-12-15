Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,626,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,660,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,863,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,772,000 after buying an additional 443,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,170,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,705,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. 1,104,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

