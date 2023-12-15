Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after purchasing an additional 245,459,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 858,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after buying an additional 408,298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 830,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,449,000 after buying an additional 240,789 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,503.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 748,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after buying an additional 719,547 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.27. 100,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,855. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $107.42 and a 52-week high of $132.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

