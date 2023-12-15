Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,846,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,635,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $839.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

