Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTB opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $839.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

