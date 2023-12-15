Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $5,550,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 24.2% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ameren by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.