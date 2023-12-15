Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $5,550,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 24.2% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ameren by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

