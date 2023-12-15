American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 19th

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $22,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after buying an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

