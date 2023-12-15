American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American Public Education Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $9.29 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.22 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $32,096.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares in the company, valued at $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $32,096.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares in the company, valued at $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Recommended Stories

