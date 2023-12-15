American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.8 %
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
