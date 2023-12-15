Americold Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americold Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Americold Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

