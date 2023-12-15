AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

