Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $256.00.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.35.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $276.32 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

