Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $98.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

