Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Justin E. Mirro Sells 255,000 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $907,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

AMPX stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $312.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

