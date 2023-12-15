Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE: PKG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2023 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2023 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2023 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Packaging Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2023 – Packaging Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2023 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Packaging Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.65. 206,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $171.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.94. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

